Author and food campaigner Jack Monroe has slammed the ‘tone deaf and privileged’ Tories over the cost of living crisis.

The 34-year-old hit out at the Conservative Party’s handling of the ongoing crisis and attacked the “complete lack of urgency” shown by Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Monroe accused the pair, who are currently vying to replace Boris Johnson as leader in September, of offering “no solutions”.

She also questioned why the public were still paying the salary of Johnson, who was recently filmed on his second foreign holiday in the space of 14 days.

Speaking on LBC, Monroe said: “I’m seeing absolutely no solutions from either of the potential future prime ministers and I think that Boris Johnson saying that he’s not going to do anything because it’s his last few days in office or whatever is disgusting actually.

“If he’s not going to do his job, why are we still continuing to pay his salary? Just pop him on gardening leave and let somebody else stand in for a bit who is actually going to make a decision.”

Monroe went on to say: “More and more people are finding themselves in situations that perhaps they may not have imagined that they would ever be in and they’re realising that there’s no help available.

“So for Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson to all be saying ‘oh well let’s wait and see’ is the most tone deaf privileged thing that they could possibly say. They can commit to action about the alleged woke civil service culture or they can make some noises about fracking a bit of time down the line.”

She added: “But these are just things that are playing out to their core voters because they want to get the votes that get them into the hot seat.

“They need to be taking action on this and not just words. They need to be taking decisive and planned action to alleviate this crisis for people because it is a catastrophe.”

Monroe previously made headlines after she had the perfect response to the soaring profits of energy companies earlier this summer.

