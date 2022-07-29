Jack Monroe has perfect response to the soaring profits of energy companies

Author and campaigner Jack Monroe had the perfect response to the news that energy company profits had soared.

The self-professed 'ex foodbank user' appeared on Good Morning Britain to express her disgust.

Ranvir Singh said shareholders would only be receiving a 'small amount' of £59million.

"Oh, only £59million?" she quipped. "The people who are struggling to heat their homes at the moment, the people who are suffering from respiratory distress because they're living in cold, damp homes...they're probably not going to very impressed with £59million being seen as a small amount."

