James Blunt is rallying the troops to get Boris Johnson booted out of Downing Street.

The singer, who previously served in the Life Guards regiment of the British Army, yesterday urged past and present members of the D Squadron to get in touch.

“I’m putting something together,” he joked.

His tweet followed reports that Johnson told aides that it would take a tank division to remove him from Number 10.

The Times reports that a senior advisor said: “He’s making very clear that they’ll have to send a Panzer division to get him out of there.”

This isn’t the first time Blunt has amused Twitter with his witty trolling, as he’s well known to roast both himself and his naysayers.

Even Larry the Downing Street cat weighed in, offering to serve as the group's mascot:

The tank remark from Whitehall comes as the number of letters of no confidence estimated to have been received by the chair of the 1922 Committee range between 35 and 50.

If 54 letters are received by the chair, Sir Graham Brady, a no-confidence vote will ensue.

It’s set to be another crunch week for Johnson, whose government has recently been accused of using “Trumpian” tactics.

In the last 24 hours alone, Labour leader Keir Starmer was mobbed by anti-vaxxers heckling Jimmy Savile slurs outside Parliament. Johnson backed down on his remark that Sir Keir “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while director of public prosecutions (DPP). Johnson stopped short of apologising but condemned the behaviour of the mob on Twitter.

Members of his own government are this morning calling for him to apologise for the smear.

It’s only Tuesday morning and aside from the disturbing scenes outside Parliament yesterday, there have already been bizarre reports from Whitehall.

The prime minister apparently serenaded his new spin doctor, Guto Harri, with Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive.

It comes as five of his aides stood down within 24 hours of each other last week.

And to top it all off, we still have the political dumpster fire that is partygate, as well as a half-baked NHS recovery plan, a cost-of-living crisis, sky-high energy bills on the horizon, a wishy-washy “Levelling Up” whitepaper, and a culture secretary that needs a day off.

So if anyone fancies joining Blunt too, we’ll meet you at Downing Street.

Maybe the chancellor will join us, too…

