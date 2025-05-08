Rep Jasmine Crockett plays game of 'Trump or trans?'

Representative Jasmine Crockett criticised President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office by playing a game called 'Trump or trans?'

During the Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee meeting Crockett said: “This hearing has nothing to do with improving government efficiency, it’s another attempt by Republicans to distract from their demonic and disastrous policies that are making it more difficult for Americans to make ends meet.”

Crockett went on to say: “So, Miss Goss Graves, I want to play a game. It’s called Trump or trans, you ready?"

She then asked Graves a series of questions, waiting for Fatima Goss Graves to tell her “whether or not it is Trump or trans people that are responsible".

Every time, Miss Goss Graves answered "Trump".

Trump's administration has repeatedly targeted the trans community, most notably by signing executive orders directing federal agencies to start recognising just two sexes, male and female.

