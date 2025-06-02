Rep Jasmine Crockett calls Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' a reverse Robin Hood

Representative Jasmine Crockett has slammed Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" calling it a reverse Robin Hood in which the rich steal from the poor.

Talking to CBS News Texas, Crockett said that to "gut critical things, things that literally people rely on to live, all so that say, maybe somebody could go and buy yet another jet, or another yacht, it just doesn't seem right because it isn't right."

Democrats claim the Trump administration are hiding behind its no tax on tips and no tax on overtime promise, which is a small part of the bill.

The bill which narrowly passed in the U.S. House includes multi-trillion dollar tax breaks that predominantly help the wealthiest of Americans who could save hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

