JD Vance could be next presidential favourite all because of this 'power move'

We've only just had one, but the next US presidential election is over three years away (November 7 2028, to be exact).

Already, there's talk about a "power move" US vice president JD Vance has made, which could see him become the next presidential candidate for the Republicans.

What is the "power move" that could make Vance a favourite?

The 40-year-old was recently appointed as finance chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), making him the first sitting vice president to serve in this position.

It will see him play a big role in the party's fundraising efforts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

“Last year, President Trump won an historic election victory, taking back the White House and helping Republicans regain control of the Senate and retain control of the House,” Vance said in a statement about his role. “But to fully enact the MAGA mandate and President Trump’s vision that voters demanded, we must keep and grow our Republican majorities in 2026.”

Ronna McDaniel, a former Republican party chair for several years until 2024, told Sky News's Trump 100 podcast that Vance landing this role is a "power move from a political standpoint and somebody who understands how the rules are made".

In fact, her "money would be on" Vance to become the Republican presidential nominee for 2028.

"Understanding that process, which is boring and very technical - and most people don't understand how the RNC works - that was a huge move this week for JD to take over as finance chair," McDaniel explained.

"This has never happened in the history of the party, where the vice president said 'I'm gonna be the finance lead for the national party'. So what does that mean? It means he's gonna interact with all the major investors heading into 2028. He's gonna know them intimately."

McDaniel then noted how this can help Vance in the next few years.

"But more importantly, in the next two years, the Republican National Committee will be passing the rules that will govern the primary process for 2028. What states will be first? What primaries will be the first?

"That whole process will be passed in the two years by different state parties across the country.

"JD will have access to every single RNC member and Republican National Committee state chair who will be making those governing rules. That shows you, the power that he has right now."

While Trump has said Vance will do a "fantastic job" as the RNC's finance chair, he's previously not been particularly enthusiastic about his VP's prospects of becoming president one day.

When asked if he saw Vance as the 2028 Republican nominee and he replied: "No, but he's very capable."

"So far, I think he's doing a very fantastic job. It's too early; we're just starting."

