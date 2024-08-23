MSNBC accidentally airs crude message about JD Vance and couches

A member of the crowd held up a message perpetuating an explicit, and completely false, rumour about JD Vance and couches during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) – and it was accidentally broadcast on MCNBC.

The event took place on Thursday (August 22) and saw a young man hold up a phone with the message “JD Vance f**** couches”.

The moment was quickly spotted and shared on social media, with some declaring the man a “hero” as the sign was seen by viewers worldwide.

Broadcaster Jake Sherman carried on with the report, unaware of the message written out on the phone behind him.

The couch comments come after a completely made-up rumour that Vance engaged in a sexual act with a couch. Memes soon inundated social platforms, before being officially fact-checked as false information.

Even the person behind the joke , made on 15 July, spoke out.

The anonymous person told Business Insider : "I have really enjoyed thinking about his team and all of the idiots associated with him having to grapple with this.

"I think by the time the AP thing came out, I was talking to one of my sisters and saying, 'Oh, yeah, Trump is already calling him a couch-f***er.'"

However, that hasn’t stopped the likes of Tim Walz joking about the rumour . Walz was introduced by Kamala Harris as her running mate at a Philadelphia rally earlier this month, and he wasted no time in hitting out at Vance.

Walz said: “I got to tell you, I can’t wait to debate the guy… that is if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up,” he joked.

