JD Vance's 'medieval' haircut roasted after awkward donut shop interaction

JD Vance isn’t beating those weird allegations anytime soon, if his interaction with a donut shop worker is anything to go by with his haircut also coming under scrutiny

The Republican vice presidential nominee informed this stranger working behind the shop counter that he was running for vice president, and it’s fair to say they could not care less if they tried.

Vance headed into a donut shop in Georgia ahead of his rally in Valdosta, Georgia on Thursday.

The worker didn’t want to be filmed, but the pair still had an incredibly awkward exchange while Vance ordered a load of donuts.

“I’m JD Vance. I’m running for vice president,” Vance tells the donut shop worker.

The worker replied: “Okay.”

Vance continued: “We’re gonna do two dozen. Just a random assortment of stuff here.”

“Everything. A lot of glazed here. Sprinkle stuff. A lot of cinnamon rolls. Just whatever makes sense,” Vance added.

Then came more awkward small talk, as Vance tried to chat to the clearly uninterested workers.

Vance asked how long the shop had been open, with the staff replying “four years”.

“About four years? Okay,” Vance said. “Well, we selected this place. I didn’t know if it had been here for 20 years or four years. You never know.”

The awkwardness of the moment was quickly spliced with the end credit from Veep for added comedy effect.

That wasn't the only thing that people noticed about the clip as Vance's hair, which appears to have a rather brutal chop job at the back had people joking that "even his hairdresser hates him."

Someone else compared it to a 'medieval punishment.'

Another quipped: "Unfinished business there on the top."









Since being named as Donald Trump’s running partner, Vance has been attracting scrutiny wherever he goes, with everything from his awkward TikTok videos to his “weird” persona being remarked upon. That wasn't helped when Vance was roasted for asking about Swiss cheese at a Philadelphia cheesesteak spot echoing a historic political scandal.

