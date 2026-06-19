Donald Trump joked he would “blame” JD Vance if the Iran agreement doesn’t work out – and one person in particular did not find it amusing.

Over recent days, news has emerged that a tentative agreement has been reached between Iran and the US that will, it is hoped, see an end to the conflict that has rumbled on for almost four months.

With the signing of a 14-point memorandum, there are signals that the war may be coming to an end, but specifics and details remain sketchy. And, it seems Trump is already looking for a scapegoat if things go wrong.

Speaking at the G7 in France, a reporter joked to Trump that it will look like a “genius” move to have sent vice-president JD Vance to negotiate if things work out.

“I like that idea. This way, if it works out, I'm going to take the credit. If it doesn't work out, I'm blaming JD. You better be careful, JD. He’s gonna turn his plane around and get the hell out of here. Yeah, I like that idea. I think it's a good idea,” Trump joked.

In frame behind Trump, commerce secretary Howard Lutnick and secretary of state Marco Rubio stood on either side of him – but their reactions could not be more different from one another. While Lutnick laughed away, Rubio’s face was stony.

“Not even a courtesy smirk from Rubio,” someone pointed out.

Another said: “Donald Trump is telling the truth, for once.”

Someone else also pointed out: “Rubio can't even muster a fake smile.”

One person argued: “Watch Marco … not a hint of a grin. He knows he will be thrown under the bus as well.”

Of Trump, another suggested: “He's not joking.”

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