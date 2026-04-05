Vance is actually the ‘nicest, funniest guy’, wife Usha claims, sparking ridicule

US vice president JD Vance has made headlines before with his awful attempts at comedy – from a terrible joke about Les Misérables amid protests in Los Angeles back in June last year, to a cringeworthy dig at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a Board of Peace meeting in February – and now his wife Usha has claimed her husband is “the nicest, funniest guy”, actually.

Yes, really.

In an interview with Kayleigh McEnany for Fox News, which aired on Saturday (4 April), the second lady was asked what she “[wants] America to know about your husband”, and what is “something we don’t know that you want America to know” about the VP.

Ms Vance replied: “There’s so many misconceptions about him. He is just the nicest, funniest guy.

“He makes everything an adventure. He’s really just a wonderful person to be around.”

Though X/Twitter users soon cast doubt on that, with writer and podcaster Hemant Mehta referencing the vice president’s past – debunked – comments which claimed Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating pets:

Evan Loves Worf tweeted that the second lady “knows everyone hates his guts”:

Cody Johnston, of media outlet Some More News, said Ms Vance’s response was a “hilarious answer”:

“It’s true that we, the American public, have seen no indication that JD Vance is the nicest, funniest guy. On this there can be no disagreement,” wrote lawyer and congressional candidate George Conway:

Awkward.



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