Jeremy Kyle has come under fire for referring to Nicola Sturgeon as "that horrible woman up north," during discussions about the cost of living crisis.
The presenter is filling in for Piers Morgan on his TV talk show at the moment while he is away in America and spoke about the inflation hike with political commentator Marina Purkiss and broadcaster Emma Webb.
Kyle expressed his opinion that this could spell bad news for the Tories in the future, and also didn't hold back his thoughts about Scotland's first minister either.
"I actually think this cost of living crisis, and this taking the electorate for granted is going to cast the Tories into the wilderness for years and my theory is that horrible woman up north is going to start.
"What’s her name? Nicola Sturgeon, she’ll be in power in a minute. What’s gonna happen then?"
\u201c"It wouldn't be accepted [in other countries] that parts of a country would keep getting to vote on their membership of that country over and over again."\n\n@Emma_A_Webb and @MarinaPurkiss disagree over whether there should be a second Scottish referendum.\n\n@jkyleofficial | #PMU\u201d— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@Piers Morgan Uncensored) 1660139628
But Purkiss then questioned Kyle whether his stance would be different if he were Scottish, asking: "If you were a Scot, wouldn’t you want to be breaking away from this lot?"
Doubling down, Kyle replied: "I’m quite happy if they wanna break away but don’t start me on her [Nicola Sturgeon] because she annoys me."
He also added that he "loved" the comment Liz Truss's made about Sturgeon where the foreign secretary and Tory leadership candidate said she would just "ignore" the SNP leader if she's the next prime minister.
However, Kyle's comments didn't go down well on Twitter as viewers slated the TV host for his "bigotry and ignorance" and said his "condescension" made the "most compelling case" for Scottish independence.
\u201cTV abuser Jeremy Kyle says that Nicola Sturgeon is "that horrible woman up north." This is just TV commentary flaunting bigotry & ignorance. And WTF are @TalkTV doing giving this low-life a platform debasing public life?\u201d— Gerry Hassan \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Gerry Hassan \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1660154895
\u201cJust look at the sneering and condescension from jumped up no mark, Jeremy Kyle\ud83d\ude21\n\nUnfortunately, this is how many, many people from England view Scotland and Nicola Sturgeon. Come on, unionists\u2026you surely can\u2019t see this as a union of equals. \n\nWell done @MarinaPurkiss \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffb\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffb\u201d— Paul (@Paul) 1660146175
\u201cDidn\u2019t really like Jeremy Kyle, now so even more. Are these people so caught up in their own little world that they forget the people of Scotland exist?\u201d— Mikey (@Mikey) 1660302915
\u201cJeremy Kyle & Liz Truss have made the most compelling case for Scotland leaving the UK that Sturgeon could ever have wished for. Absolute berks.\u201d— Vitt (@Vitt) 1660288512
Nicola Sturgeon - who leads the largest political party in Scotland - gave a speech in June where she set out a plan for a second independence referendum and proposed the vote to take place on October 19 2023.
Previously, the majority of Scots (55 per cent) voted to remain as part of the UK in the 2014 referendum.
