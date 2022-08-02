Liz Truss tells people to 'ignore' Nicola Sturgeon 'attention seeking'

Liz Truss has hit out at Nicola Sturgeon by saying it's best to 'ignore' her 'attention-seeking'.

The Tory leadership candidate ruled out a second referendum during a hustings event in Exeter, adding: "I think the best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her.

"She's an attention seeker, that's what she is.

Truss then added it was important to show the people of the United Kingdom that government policies apply to all.

