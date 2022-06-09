President Joe Biden joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Republicans who break the rules should be sent "to jail," during an appearance on the late-night talk show on Wednesday (June 8).

Gun control was one of the main issues discussed during the in-studio interview. It comes after the recent horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas which killed 19 students and two teachers and the tragic supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York last month where 10 Black people were shot dead.

Kimmel asked Biden whether he would issue an executive order to help tackle this problem and the 79-year-old responded that he doesn't want to "emulate [Donald] Trump’s abuse of the Constitution".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I have issued executive orders within the power of the presidency to be able to deal with these, everything having to do with guns and gun ownership, all the things that are within my power," Biden said.

"What I don’t want to do - and I’m not being facetious - I don’t want to emulate Trump’s abuse of the Constitution and the constitutional authority."

He continued: “I often get asked, 'Look, the Republicans don’t play it square. Why do you play it square?'

"Well, guess what? If we do the same thing they do, our democracy would literally be in jeopardy. It’s not a joke."

Kimmel then questioned how progress will be made and noted how the situation is like playing a game of Monopoly with some who "won't follow any of the rules."

“It’s like you’re playing Monopoly with somebody who won’t pass ‘Go’ and won’t follow any of the rules. How do you ever make any progress?” he asked.

"We gotta send them to jail," Biden joked. "Go directly to jail."

This is Biden's first in-person late-night interview since he became president as his first appearance in the job was virtual for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in December.

The taping of the interview took place in Los Angeles as Biden flew in to talk to Kimmel and he was also in town for the Summit of the Americas.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.