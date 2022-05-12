Biden mocks Trump as ‘the great MAGA King’ in damning speech

Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump as the 'great MAGA king' during an intense speech on the state of the US economy.

The President was addressing the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers when he brought up the remark, despite being known for avoiding talking about Trump altogether, or otherwise labelling him "the former guy".

“Under my predecessor, the great MAGA king, the deficit increased every single year he was president,” he said. “The first year of my presidency, I reduced the deficit by $350bn.”

