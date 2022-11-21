For Democrats, nothing is boosting the Thanksgiving spirit more than being grateful Republicans did not sweep the midterm elections.

President Joe Biden expressed this gratitude through a joke about the Republican "red wave" during his speech at the annual turkey pardoning ceremony.

"The only red wave this season is gonna be if our German shepherd, Commander, knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table," Biden said Monday morning.

During the midterm elections, Republicans were expecting a "red wave" of GOP wins but were met with disappointment when Democrats performed fairly well.

The subtle hit at Republicans was met with applause and hollers from the audience.

"The votes are in they've been counted and verified. There's no ballot stuffing, no fowl play," Biden said, making a pun about the turkeys he pardoned.

Republicans have faced online mockery since the midterm elections because of the expected "red wave" that never came. Political commentators and newscasters have expressed frustration over the results.

But for Democrats, it has reinforced the strength of the party.

The midterm results have also set a path for President Biden, should he choose to run for re-election in 2024.

Cracking jokes about the GOP, like the one on Monday morning, may be a sign the President is feeling confident about the future of the Democratic Party.

In recent months, the President has become more comfortable speaking out against far-right Republicans. Earlier this year he gave a speech condemning those associated with Donald Trump sparking the "dark Brandon" meme.

