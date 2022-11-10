The red wave anticipated in the 2022 Midterm Elections barely caused a splash in what was ultimately a disappointing midterm result for Republicans.

Democrats were able to flip a key senate seat in Pennsylvania blue, while Donald Trump-backed candidates look to lose their races (with the exception of J.D. Vance in Ohio).

Twitter user Kat Abu (@abughazalekat) compiled recent clips from Fox News anchors and guests that manages to sum up their meltdown in reaction to this news in 40 seconds.



“I can’t believe John Fetterman won!” Jesse Watters said on Wednesday’s edition of The Five about the Democrat candidate defeating Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I can’t believe it! I honestly can’t believe they voted for this guy.”

"This is in fact bad for the Democrats," Tammy Bruce said in another clip. "They're gonna misread this as like 'Oh we won!'"

Cut to Tucker Carlson who weighed in with his verdict: "Joe Biden was not punished."

"This morning had there been a big red wave, everybody would be going 'Blame Joe Biden' [you] can't say that now," Steve Doocy said as he pointed his finger as his guest Lee Carter agreed.

Young people played a key part in these midterm elections and turned out for the Democrats.



The Edison Research National Election Pool exit poll found that 63 per cent of young Americans voted for a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House, compared to 35 per cent of young people voting for Republicans.

Back to Watters who wasn't quite done, and criticised the youth of today, he said: "This new generation is totally brainwashed."

"It's not a surprise, we knew it would be extremely tight," Sean Hannity said, despite hopes of a red wave.

To end the compilation, we return to Watter who come up with a strange strategy to improve the Republican result next time around...

"Single women and voters under 40 have been captured by Democrats...so we need these ladies to get married."

