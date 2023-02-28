Joe Biden makes cringe 'white boy' joke at Black History Month event

Joe Biden may be president of the United States but that doesn’t stop him from making cringeworthy jokes.

The world leader was giving a speech at an event on Monday to mark Black History Month when he made an eyebrow-raising self-deprecatory quip.

The 80-year-old told a White House reception: “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid”, prompting peals of laughter from his audience and bafflement across social media.

He continued: “I know where the power is… You think I’m joking? I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine” – referring to a group of African-American fraternities and sororities.

Biden was clearly just trying to keep the mood light and fun but you can imagine how his “stupid white boy” comments went down with many Americans, particularly those on the right…





It’s not the first time Biden has made inflammatory comments about race.

Back in 2019, he made a stomach-churning blunder when out on his presidential campaign trail.

Addressing a group of mostly Asian and Hispanic voters in Iowa, he said that “poor kids” were just as smart as “white kids”.

"We have this notion that somehow if you're poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” the then-presidential hopeful told his audience.

After a brief pause, he realised his mistake, swiftly trying to patch it up with: "Wealthy kids, Black kids, Asian kids, no, I really mean it, but think how we think about it."

Still, for all his gaffes and controversial joking, Biden’s address on Monday did have its serious moments.

He told guests that “history matters, and Black history matters” – an important message after the state of Florida blocked a new advanced course on African American studies from being taught in its high schools.

“It’s important to say from the White House for the entire country to hear: History matters. History matters and Black history matters,” he said, to murmurs of agreement.

“We can’t just choose to learn what we want to know. We learn what we should know. We have to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth, and who we are as a nation.

“That’s what great nations do.”

Stick to the important points, Joe. They suit you better than the jokes.

