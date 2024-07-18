Trump ally Kari Lake tells reporter Emily Maitlis she needs her 'head examined'

Trump ally Kari Lake told reporter Emily Maitlis she needs her “head examined” after she was quizzed on repeated false claims of presidential election interference.

Lake is a former news anchor, conspiracy theorist, and the Republican Senate candidate in Arizona. She has been an extremely vocal supporter of Donald Trump , once claiming that Trump and Ron DeSantis have “ big d**k energy ”.

In a bizarre interview with Maitlis from The News Agents, it seems the Republican couldn’t handle being questioned on her actions, which have led to her being sued, and instead claimed that Maitlis needs her “head examined”.

Maitlis explained that Trump, who recently survived an assassination attempt , has asked for “civility in politics” and asked her opinions on the tone in politics.

“I actually think the tone has always been good,” Lake said, before going into a rant about “the media”.

She suggested that Trump was a “good man who everybody loved before he ran” and claimed that the media was “running a smear campaign” against him.

Maitlis then questioned Lake on her comments following the 2020 election, when she falsely claimed Trump had won and called for the imprisonment of people who accepted his defeat.

Rather than answer the question, Lake said she wasn’t going to go through “all the evidence of what happened” and instead asked Maitlis if she believes Biden won.

Lake said, “You’ve got to have brain cells missing” and again falsely claimed that the election was run “fraudulently”.

She suggested that Maitlis, an award-winning reporter, was “sitting across the pond” and therefore couldn’t “understand what’s happening”.

Lake claimed she is being sued because of “corruption” and not because of her repeated false claims about the election, including the defamation of a top Arizona election official which has made them the “target of violence”.

Maitlis asked Lake to accept that she is part of the problem when it comes to inflaming political tension in America. Instead, Lake went off at her.

“You are just part of the fake news and you’re lying,” Lake said. “You don’t know a damn thing about Arizona. You don’t know one thing about our election. And you sit there with a smirk on your face.

“You’re sitting over in England, in the UK, in a country that’s being destroyed. In a country that’s being destroyed.”

The personal attacks didn’t end there, as Lake continued: “You are just a sad case of a human being and I’m so sorry for you. I’m sorry that you’ve bought into the propaganda. I hope that you’ll look in the mirror and see that you’ve been following propaganda and you don’t understand what’s happening.”

She ended: “You are… I actually think you need your head examined. I think you need your head examined.”

