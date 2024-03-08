Katie Britt ridiculed for ‘creepy’ State of the Union rebuttal

Naturally, Republicans had a lot to say about US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday. Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shouted out heckles about Hunter Biden and murdered student Laken Riley, and Alabama senator Katie Britt issued her own bizarre response video which has sparked several memes online.

Filmed in her kitchen, because she is “worried about [her children’s] future, and the future of children in every corner of our nation”, Britt covered a range of issues touched upon in Biden’s speech and claimed the “American dream” was in fact becoming a “nightmare”.

On immigration, Britt said: “President Biden inherited the most secure border of all time, but minutes after taking office, he suspended all deportations, he halted construction of the border wall, and he announced a plan to give amnesty to millions.

“We know that President Biden didn’t just create this border crisis, he invited it, with 94 executive actions in his first 100 days.”

Her voice wavering as she became increasingly emotional, Britt added: “President Biden’s border crisis is a disgrace. It’s despicable, and it’s almost entirely preventable.”

Meanwhile the adjectives which have been used to describe Britt’s response include “creepy” and “theatrical”, with many comparing it to a skit or cold open from Saturday Night Live:

Even those within her own party have ridiculed the response, with one GOP staffer telling Business Insider’s Bryan Metzger that it was “giving high school freshman speech”.

“She really thinks she’s killing it, but it’s comical – like SNL quality,” they said.

Ouch.

Another viral meme from the State of the Union came in the form of the facial expressions of Mike Johnson, the Republican speaker, as he listened in to the address behind Biden.

As Biden slammed those involved in the January 6 insurrection, Johnson – who was in shot for the entirety of the speech, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris – shook his head and let out exasperated sighs.

House speakers have form for making their feelings known during State of the Union addresses, with Nancy Pelosi famously tearing up Trump’s speech at the end of his address back in 2020.

