Kevin McCarthy looked as bored as Ben Affleck during the State of the Union

Is there anything duller than having to sit through an hour-and-15-minute speech about democracy? Apparently not, according to Kevin McCarthy’s face.

During Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, McCarthy took his place behind president Joe Biden as the recently elected Speaker of the House.

But compared to the enthusiasm of vice president Kamala Harris and the rest of the room, people thought McCarthy looked rather apathetic.

With his head leaned back on his seat, McCarthy's eyes seemed to stare off during the President's speech indicating the Speaker of the House was doing anything but listening to Biden.

His face remained monotone nearly the whole night and it was anyone's guess whether or not McCarthy would doze off at any moment.

On Twitter people compared McCarthy, 58, to Ben Affleck at the Grammy’s.

Affleck went viral after appearing uninterested beside his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at Sunday night’s award show.

Although many joked that McCarthy looked bored, some theorised he was trying to appear apathetic toward the president to show solidarity with Republicans.

However, every now and then the Speaker of the House would crack a smile at the president’s jokes.





Biden's Speaker of the House address generated heat from Republicans who outwardly booed the president at various points. Some thought McCarthy was trying to calm down far-right congresspeople like Marjorie Taylor Greene during the speech in trying to keep the GOP calm.

Guess it's tough to be a public figure sitting through a widely watched event on live television.



