Liz Truss spoke about her background as she delivered her first Conservative party conference speech today, and proudly stated she was the first Prime Minister to have gone to a comprehensive school.

That isn’t true.

“I stand here as the first prime minister of our country to have gone to a comprehensive school,” the PM said, pausing for applause.

Only, as plenty of people pointed out on social media, she isn’t the first Prime Minister to have gone to comprehensive school.

Gordon Brown, who was in Number 10 from 2007 to 2010, went to Kirkcaldy High School – a comprehensive in Fife, Scotland.

Journalist Harry Horton wrote: “Liz Truss says she's the first PM to have gone to a comprehensive school. I don't think that's true. Gordon Brown went to a comprehensive school.”



Others also pointed out that John Major, Theresa May, Lloyd George, Harold Wilson, Edward Heath, James Callaghan, and even Margaret Thatcher all went to non-fee paying schools.

May attended Holton Park Girls' Grammar School, which was initially a state school that became Wheatley Park Comprehensive School while she was a pupil.

It came as Truss took to the stage for her speech to the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham with 'Moving On Up' playing as her intro music – a song by the mother of a Labour councillor.

The speech was interrupted by fracking protestors who shouted “who voted for fracking?” as the prime minister vowed to “get Britain moving” in her make-or-break speech to the Conservative Party conference.

