A mere six days ago, prime minister Liz Truss came to the house of commons for her second PMQs.

There, she defended the policies set out in Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget, committed to no spending cuts and mocked Labour for not committing to an energy support package for as long as she was... was.

Two days later, she sacked Kwasi Kwarteng and u-turned on a bit of the budget in an attempt to reassure spooked financial markets.

But things didn't calm down. Three days after that, Kwarteng's replacement Jeremy Hunt, gave a financial statement junking pretty much everything else in the mini-budget, announcing he couldn't rule out departmental cuts and telling the country the energy support package would be reviewed next year. Truss came to the house of commons to blink a lot then dip.

Tomorrow, the week will come full circle and Truss will face Starmer again for the third time, to defend completely different policies and that is just an extremely weird vibe.

People can only anticipate what will happen:

And that is the week in politics. What an embarrassment.

