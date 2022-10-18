Here's something that probably won't make Liz Truss too happy - she's almost as unpopular as Prince Andrew.

According to latest polling by YouGov, the PM's net favourability rating has dropped to the depths of -70, so she isn't exactly well liked.

Meanwhile in a poll about the popularity poll of the royal family earlier this year, Prince Andrew was the most disliked with a net score of -80.

Other polls are similarly not exactly kind to the PM.

Opinium found this week that her popularity sits at an ego-bruising -47 per cent.

That is even lower than Theresa May’s score of -46 in the days prior to her resignation and to put that into even more harsh context, it makes her even more unpopular than Johnson was at the height of Partygate - Johnson reached a low of -44 as Partygate news hit the airwaves.

Meanwhile, if a general election were to be called now, the Labour Party would win 411 seats – whilst the Conservatives would find themselves with a meagre 138, according to the Trades Union Congress survey.

This would see big names including Boris Johnson, Priti Patel, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Therese Coffey and the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt all voted out.

Nevertheless, Truss told the BBC last night that she would lead the party into the next general election, apologising for her mistakes and looking to the future.

Yikes.

