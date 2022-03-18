We all know controversial Republican congresswoman Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene can't tell the difference between the Gestapo (secret Nazi police) and gazpacho (chilled tomato soup), but now she's back at it again with another gaffe - and this time she completely bungled the role of the US president - with a hilarious typo.
It all started when Greene took to Twitter to criticise Joe Biden's foreign policy, telling her followers: "This isn't the team you bet on."
In response, conservative commentator Bill Kristol slammed the GOP congresswoman's stance and tweeted that Greene "recommends betting against America."
Safe to say this retort didn't go down too well with Greene, who had some harsh - albeit strange - words for Kristol.
"I tell you what pumpkin," she wrote referring to Kristol with a sarcastic use of the term of endearment.
"How about you suit up and report to your commander and chief yourself and tell him your [sic] reporting for duty."
“You might want to train a little first, the only thing in shape on you and prepared for war is your little Twitter thumbs," she added.
Looking past the rude comment and the incorrect use of "your," people on Twitter were quick to point out that Greene had made an error calling the president "commander and chief" instead of commanderin chief.
I mean seriously, if anyone is going to say \u201ccommander and chief\u201d it\u2019s her. She literally has no idea it\u2019s commander in chief and I\u2019m zero percent surprised.https://twitter.com/repmtg/status/1504095458372853763\u00a0\u2026— Adam Kinzinger (@Adam Kinzinger) 1647483909
Marjorie Gazpacho Police Greene is back at it again just shitposting through her one term in Congress with no Committee assignments.https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1504095458372853763\u00a0\u2026— Alexandra Halaby \ud83c\udf39 (@Alexandra Halaby \ud83c\udf39) 1647485258
Commander AND Chief \n \n"Your", denotes possession.\n"You're", is a contraction of "You are".\n\nI'm a naturalized citizen; English is my second language. Yet I've managed to learn to navigate the intricacies and nuances of our language. What's your excuse Congresswoman?— Troy Raiven (@Troy Raiven) 1647445361
"Commander and chief".\n\nBeyond parody.\n\nIt's "Commander-IN-Chief" you unbelievable moron.\n\nFucking hell.pic.twitter.com/zBJvEht9GY— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@Holly Figueroa O'Reilly) 1647439566
Commander "and" Chief? Really? Seriously? Apparently your "little twitter thumbs" could use a few grammar lessons from @BillKristol's little Twitter thumbs...https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1504095458372853763\u00a0\u2026— Andy Ostroy (@Andy Ostroy) 1647486335
Welcome to America where you don't even have to know the proper title of your president to serve in congress. Ok, please tell me America has not been dumbed down to some of the lowest levels in this modern day society (by the republican party I'll add). Way to go @RepMTG https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1504095458372853763\u00a0\u2026— \ud83d\udda4Carly Lehwald (@\ud83d\udda4Carly Lehwald) 1647493073
It's \u201ccommander and chief\u201d at Gazpacho police, but here on Earth, It's Commander In Chief, genius.— \ud835\udc0c\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc33\ud835\udc22 \ud835\udc02\ud835\udc21\ud835\udc22\ud835\udc1d\ud835\udc22 (@\ud835\udc0c\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc33\ud835\udc22 \ud835\udc02\ud835\udc21\ud835\udc22\ud835\udc1d\ud835\udc22) 1647439904
For the love of God, ma'am.\n\nWhat has the English language done to offend you?— Jean L.P. Jaur\u00e8s \ud83c\udf0e\ud83d\udd2c\ud83d\udcda\u2696\ufe0f (@Jean L.P. Jaur\u00e8s \ud83c\udf0e\ud83d\udd2c\ud83d\udcda\u2696\ufe0f) 1647441962
Perhaps Greene can take some comfort that she isn't the only gaffe-prone GOP congresswoman being called out online after her colleague and fellow speech-heckler Lauren Boebert recently got ridiculed for making up a military rank to defend her outburst at the State of the Union speech.
