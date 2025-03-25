Donald Trump ’s political rival Hillary Clinton had a cutting response to the administration's airstrikes group chat scandal subtly slamming the US president.

The Trump administration is in some seriously hot water after it emerged the editor in chief of The Atlantic magazine was accidentally added to a Signal group chat in which classified top-secret war plans were being discussed.

In a post on X/Twitter, Clinton shared a screenshot of the “Signalgate” article, penned by journalist Jeffery Goldberg, with the title: “The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans.”

Alongside the screengrab, Clinton put a set of eye emojis and wrote: “You have got to be kidding me."

She followed that with a link to the article for people to read for themselves.

Her pointed response comes after Trump and his allies hounded Clinton over her use of a private email server for official public communications while she was the US secretary of state in 2016. The FBI director found she was “extremely careless” but recommended against filing charges.

On Monday (24 March), The Atlantic published a story which detailed how Goldberg had been accidentally added to an unsecure Signal chat by national security adviser Michael Waltz, called “Houthi PC Small Group”.

The 18-person chat, which included other senior Trump administration officials such as vice-president JD Vance and defence secretary Pete Hegseth, discussed US airstrikes targeting Houthi positions in Yemen, including a highly sensitive operation.

Brian Hughes, spokesperson for the National Security Council, confirmed that the chat was real and said the organisation was “reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain”.

When asked by a reporter about the glaring security breach, US president Trump claimed: “I don’t know anything about it. I’m not a big fan of The Atlantic. To me, it’s a magazine that’s going out of business. But I know nothing about it.”

Trump claimed: “You’re telling me about it for the first time.”

Elsewhere, JD Vance’s “shocking” comments on Greenland have resurfaced ahead of his wife Usha Vance’s controversial visit to the island.

