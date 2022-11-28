Matt Hancock "came across as a complete plonker" on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, a Labour MP has said.

Asked about what she thought of his appearance on the show on Politics Live, Lisa Nandy said it was up to the Tories whether they kick him out of the party permanently but she clearly didn't think much of him.

"I think he's come across as a complete plonker to be honest," she said.

She added: "We are going into winter with people not knowing how they are going to put food on the table, a million people on NHS waiting lists, if he's anything like me he will be absolutely overwhelmed with requests for help at the moment.

"Parliament's sitting, he should be at work, whatever the Tory party decides to do he's going to have to account for himself to his constituents."

Hancock's controversial stint in the jungle, which saw him lose his whip, came to an end last night. He made it to the final but came third, behind winner Jill Scott and runner-up Owen Warner.

During his exit interview, he spoke about how the show gave him the opportunity to prove that politicians are "normal" people just like you or I.

But as Nandy says, perhaps he should have done some work instead.

