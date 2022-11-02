Viewers didn’t have to wait long to hear someone laying into Matt Hancock on Wednesday morning, after he was called a “d***head” live on Good Morning Britain.

Susanna Reid was forced to apologise after journalist Andrew Pierce labelled Matt Hancock a “d***head” just after 6.30am.

Wednesday morning’s show saw Reid and co-host Ed Balls cover the biggest story of the day, which will see the former Health Secretary appear on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

The news that Hancock is heading to the jungle saw the guests on the show discuss his character, with Daily Mail journalist Pierce making the comment unexpectedly.

“He’s a d***head... I can say that, can’t I?” Pierce said.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Reid interrupted “No! Apologies, everyone.”

Pierce went on to say: “We've known Matt Hancock a long time. When the public see him warts and all, it will not be pleasant.”

The comments sparked a big reaction online. “Andrew Pierce on GMB calling Matt Hancock a “d***head” twice, quality!,” one wrote.

Another said: “Andrew Pierce had gone up in my estimation for calling Matt Hancock a d***head live on TV. Well done!”

One more argued: “The use of the word [d***head] on daytime tv is totally acceptable when referring to Matt Hancock.”

Hancock was stripped of the Tory whip after the news was announced and criticised by prime minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson, who said that “the PM believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents in the House or in their constituencies”.

Hancock will appear in the new series of the show alongside the likes of Chris Moyles, Boy George and Sue Cleaver.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.