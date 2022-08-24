Matt Hancock has joined the Metaverse and people are very upset about his avatar.

Some journalists have said they received a press release about the news, which reportedly said he has become the "first MP to have a personalised avatar."

"He believes that the Metaverse should be open and free,” the press release reportedly reads.

The Metaverse is a virtual reality system owned by Meta that was created in 2019. It has been expanding since then to allow people to hang out virtually in... virtual reality strip-clubs if that's your thing, or even date. We won't comment on what we think Hancock would do in the Metaverse because sometimes jokes are just too easy.

But with Hancock getting on board, people were horrified at his avatar which smiled in their dreams like a sleep paralysis demon:









Joining the Metaverse comes as the latest in a series of increasingly desperate attempts from the former health secretary to stay relevant.

He has appeared on podcasts, hosted an unsuccessful LBC show, been papped at various events and tried to become a crypto bro.

Please, stop.

indy100 has contacted Hancock to confirm this story.

