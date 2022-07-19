As Matt Hancock took over hosting duties on LBC this morning (19 July), he found himself in more than a technical blunder when he accidentally agreed with a caller that he was a 'useless' health secretary.

Hancock asked the caller who he'd vote for as the next prime minister, to which he responded: "I'd vote for Rishi Sunak because of his experience...he'd probably be able to correct some of the mistakes you've made."

He went on to explain his point and branded Hancock "useless", as the politician awkwardly sat nodding in shock.

