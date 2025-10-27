Donald Trump went on an unhinged and concerning medical rant on Truth Social , but everyone is saying the same thing.

The US president is no stranger to posting long and often mistake-laden rants on his social media platform Truth Social.

In one of his most recent, Trump gave pregnant women and parents unsolicited advice, referencing his government’s controversial suggestion of a link between the use of the painkiller Tylenol (whose active ingredient is paracetamol) by pregnant women and risk of autism in children made in September.

“Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS! President DJT,” he wrote.

But, it didn’t take people long to point out the irony that they are expected to take medical advice from a man who can’t spell the conditions he is talking about, misspelling hepatitis.

“Love getting medical advice from someone who can’t spell hepatitis,” one person responded.

Gavin Newsom, a fierce critic, shared an image of Trump and added: “Won’t be taking medical advice from someone who can’t spell hepatitis and looks like this.”

Another argued: “No one, literally NO ONE, on the planet, should be taking medical advice from Donald Trump.”

“HE IS NOT A MEDICAL DOCTOR. HE CANNOT EVEN SPELL HEPATITIS,” wrote another.

Someone else said: “Again, the man expects us to take medical advice from him despite the fact he still hasn’t figured out how to spell hepatitis or chicken pox.

“The fact that we’ve widely become inured to this insanity is, in itself, insane.”

Another asked: “What the f**k is hepatitas.”

