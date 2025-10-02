Democratic Rep warns Mike Johnson that Trump is 'unwell': 'Our enemies are laughing'

Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean fiercely confronted Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, warning that “the president is unwell,” in response to Trump’s bizarre performance before generals.

"Our allies are looking elsewhere, our enemies are laughing" Dean said after calling Donald Trump unhinged.

She criticised Johnson’s failure to denounce the racist AI‑video mocking Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, demanding accountability.

When Johnson countered that her own side had problems, Dean retorted she expected more from the Speaker, stressing that erratic behaviour from the White House is dangerous in an era of global instability.

