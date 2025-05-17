Donald Trump has hit out on social media after the Supreme Court blocked his plans to lift a temporary ban on deporting Venezuelan migrants - just weeks after he vowed the "deportation of illegal aliens" wouldn't be "slowing down anytime soon".

The vote came after two Venezuelan men accused of being involved in the Tren de Aragua gang filed appeals claiming that they'd be deported under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, and an emergency appeal got underway.

This follows the American Civil Liberties Union filing their own lawsuit about whether people should be able to fight back against potential deportation and make a case for themselves.

Stephanie Haines, a Trump appointee, also claims the administration hasn't been giving those at risk of deportation enough notice - with the standard time being 21 days, and some only being allowed just 12 hours.

Trump brands Supreme Court ‘radical left losers’ for blocking deportation plans Getty

However, all three justices appointed by Trump in his first term sided with Chief Justice John Roberts and the court's three liberals, so they can remain in the US for now.

"The court’s decision to stay removals is a powerful rebuke to the government’s attempt to hurry people away to a Gulag-type prison in El Salvador. The use of a wartime authority during peacetime, without even affording due process, raises issues of profound importance", said the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project and lead counsel deputy director, Lee Gelernt, in a statement following the ruling.

Trump followed up with a series of tweets sharing his feelings.

“THE SUPREME COURT WON’T ALLOW US TO GET CRIMINALS OUT OF OUR COUNTRY!”, the first wrote.





"The Supreme Court of the United States is not allowing me to do what I was elected to do,” Trump added in a subsequent post on Truth Social, in where he falsely claimed that they “ruled that the worst murderers, drug dealers, gang members, and even those who are mentally insane, who came into our Country illegally, are not allowed to be forced out without going through a long, protracted, and expensive Legal Process, one that will take, possibly, many years for each person.”

"THE SUPREME COURT IS BEING PLAYED BY THE RADICAL LEFT LOSERS, WHO HAVE NO SUPPORT, THE PUBLIC HATES THEM, AND THEIR ONLY HOPE IS THE INTIMIDATION OF THE COURT, ITSELF", he wrote in yet another post on X, before adding: "WE CAN’T LET THAT HAPPEN TO OUR COUNTRY!"

This isn't Trump's first deportation blow either, with the court already putting a temporary block on deportations just last month.

