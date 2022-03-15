We’ve all had quiet days in the office, but we’ll go out on a limb and say most of us have never actually fallen asleep in our place of work.



But that’s what happened to Lord Young of Norwood Green, who was blocked from a debate in the House of Lords after being accused of falling asleep in the chamber.

Lord Young attempted to share his opinion on a bill allowing the UK to diverge from EU laws governing the genetic modification of crops on Monday, but didn’t get far before being stopped.

The Labour peer started saying: “I wanted to take part in this debate because I stake my position as somebody who is a Remainer, but if there’s two things that I welcome in coming out of the common market, one is the [EU’s common agricultural policy] CAP and this particular gene editing...”

However, government whip Baroness Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist interrupted him to say: “I am sorry, but the noble lord was fast asleep for the entire duration of the minister’s speech.

“He really should not participate in this debate having failed to take advantage of the ability to hear him.”

She added: “I am afraid the noble lord was fast asleep for the entirety of the minister’s opening speech… I had to send a note to you in order to wake you up, by the doorkeeper.”

Lord Young was caught napping during the debate Parliament TV

The exchange prompted a strong reaction on social media, with one user writing: “It’s time this chamber was filled with people who care and are active. And preferably who are interested in making a contribution.”

Another said: “It would be funny if it wasn’t so serious, these unelected people make life changing decisions that affects us all [sic].”

One more said: “Good for her for challenging him. It's quite shocking."

