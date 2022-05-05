Piers Morgan has said it's "over" for Boris Johnson after the prime minister's gaffe during his interview on Good Morning Britain, when he didn't seem to know who Lorraine Kelly is and asked who she was.

In his first interview on the programme in five years, host Susanna Reid put Johnson in the hot seat and questioned him on a host of topics such as Partygate, the cost of living crisis, the ongoing Ukrainian war and also asked him if he was an honest man.

As the interview drew to a close Reid mentioned that after GMB, Lorraine Kelly's titular daytime show will be on air afterwards to discuss the points Johnson had just made.

"Lorraine is waiting to take up all the issues that you have brought up in this interview," she told the PM.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, Reid's comment appeared to confuse Johnson who simply asked: "Who's Lorraine?"

Of course, former GMB presenter Piers Morgan shared his thoughts on the PM's gaffe on his new programme Piers Morgan Uncensoredon TalkTV and had some strong words for Johnson.

"We all know Lorraine Kelly. I think he knows Lorraine Kelly, he just didn’t know what on earth was going on in that whole interview," he said, discussing the matter with Tom Newton-Dunn.



"I thought Susanna skewered him beautifully and he just lost his way and lost his mind, as he does so often."

"The trouble is he can probably survive Partygate to a degree, maybe even survive surging inflation. He can’t survive insulting Lorraine Kelly – it’s over. It’s over for him."

Although, Kelly handled the PM's snub pretty well as she told viewers:

"I love how he said 'who’s Lorraine?' I mean why should he know who I am, I mean he’s busy in the mornings and he wouldn’t be watching us, although he could learn a lot as you know.

"That was just so, so funny. Lots of people saying he’s lost votes – of course he hasn’t lost votes," she added.

Meanwhile, Morgan took to Twitter to praise his former co-host Reid for holding Johnson to account during the interview.



"Boris will be heading back to the fridge after that," the broadcaster said referencing the time in 2019 the PM appeared to dodge questions from the show (though Conservative sources reportedly denied this).

"Well done @susannareid100 - the Elsie line of attack was lethally effective in exposing his Government's failure to properly help the most vulnerable people amid soaring inflation," he wrote.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am-9am and Lorraine 9am-10am on ITV. Piers Morgan Uncensored airs from 8pm on weeknights.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

