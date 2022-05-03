Boris Johnson insists he's 'honest' during intense GMB interview

Boris Johnson insists he is 'honest' as he's grilled by GMB's Susanna Reid over the Ukraine crisis.

Starting the interview off strong with the super-blunt question about whether he thinks he's honest, the Prime Minister responded: "Yes, and I think the best way to judge that is to look at what this government says it's going to do, and what it does."

"I want a straight answer...you're an honest speaker?" Reid quickly added, to which Johnson responded, "Yes...and I do my best to represent faithfully and accurately what I believe."

