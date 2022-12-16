It only took a minute for a Question Time audience member to take down Jacob Rees-Mogg and his stance on Brexit on Thursday evening (December 15).

The “lifelong” Conservative voter spoke about his experiences in the wine industry, and illustrated how much more complicated Brexit had made to import and export vino in the UK.

“I’ve spent the last 30 years as a director in the wine industry so I have experienced first-hand just how terrible things have become post-Brexit,” he began.

“I find it incredibly disappointing, as a lifelong Conservative voter, to hear Jacob saying all of this stuff.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He went on to say: “Just from a bureaucracy point of view and the paperwork... I’ve been importing and exporting wine for 30 years for a leading wine company and we just see delays, we see paperwork problems, everything has become so much more complicated.

“And the whole point about this being ‘oven ready’, it’s about as oven ready as a frozen turkey taken out five minutes before Christmas day, it really is a joke.”

The audience member added: “I think it’s time someone starts being honest. None of the political parties are actually talking about Brexit and it’s one of the most fundamental problems we’ve got.

“I look at the fact that people can tell untruths time and time again and then they are just forgotten, and Brexit was the beginning of all this, and I think as a society it’s incredibly worrying about where this is going to lead to.”

Rees-Mogg faced tough questioning on Thursday Question Time

When Rees-Mogg attempted to claim that Brexit had made it easier to buy wine from Australia and New Zealand, the man interjected and said it was “completely not true”, before going into further detail about the impact on imports.

Rees-Mogg, one of the most prominent Brexiteers in government, also responded to a question about queues that UK holiday makers faced upon arrival in Spain as a result of Brexit.

“If the Spanish don’t want British custom there is no need to spend your hard earned money in Spain,” he said, before saying that Portugal has acknowledged that “having British tourists is a good thing to do”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.