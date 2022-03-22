Rachel Hamm, a California Republican GOP Secretary of State candidate, said she got into politics after she claimed Jesus was in her son's room.

In a clip on the Friendly Atheist internet show, Hamm gave a spiritual answer was asked about her decision to give politics a go.

In the clip, shared Hemant Mehta, the founder of the blog, Hamm said:

"I've been a prophetic dreamer, so I had spent a lot of 2019 and 20 having a lot of political dreams that I was in office. And because our youngest son Ezekiel is a seer, I went and got him, and I said, 'Hey, can you look around and see what you're seeing?," Hamm began.

"And then he goes into the closet – which is where I had been when I was praying – and he said, 'Whoa,' and his eyes got like, big as saucers."

She then said that her son told her that she had a "really big guy" in the closet and his power was "pushing" him to the ground.

"'He's full of light; I can't even see his face.' And then he said, 'and he has a scroll in his hand," Hamm recalled.

When she asked what angel was he seeing, he said "Immanuel," which she said wasn't an angel.

"It wasn't an angel that was Jesus himself. And so that's why I'm running for secretary of state."

People took to the video's comments to express how perplexed they were while also passing some jokes.

Hamm, who is an evangelical Christian, has been married 25 years and is a mother to four sons.

On her campaign website, she describes herself as a "#1 best-selling author, life coach and host of 'The Rachel Hamm Show'."

Earlier this month, she announced that she was running in an interview on Steve Bannon's podcast War Room: Pandemic, in which she claimed that people are wrong to see California as a Democratic stronghold.

Hamm also said that "it is very likely that Trump won in California," pushing the baseless claim that the former president had the 2020 election stolen from him.

Elsewhere, she also received endorsements from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and former Trump advisor General Michael Flynn.

