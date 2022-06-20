Rachel Johnson inadvertently said 'go Nads' during an awkward interview with Nadine Dorries – and it’s taken the term ‘talking b*******’ to a whole new level.

The LBC presenter, who is the sister of PM Boris Johnson, wanted to clarify the pronunciation of the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s name during an interview on the station.

When asked, Dorries explained that only the presenter, her mother and Theresa May call her Nadine.

Instead, she said that people – including the PM – call her Nads.

And how did Johnson respond? By saying “go nads”, of course.

The clip was posted on social media and sparked a big response.

One joked: “Go Nads - well that's a complete load of b*******.”

Another said, “the inadvertent ‘go-nads’ is the best thing about this clip,” while one added:

“Do you think they even realised what they have just said?”

Others quested the cosy approach of Johnson during the interview – and the implication of the PM’s sister interviewing a member of the cabinet.

“Ffs I knew the interview would be pathetic but I had no idea the toughest question would be - how do you pronounce your name?,” a user wrote.

“Has the Pulitzers already been awarded this year or is there still time for this hard hitting journalism to make it on the shortlist?,” another said.

It comes after Dorries recently showed her support for the PM by slamming Jeremy Hunt before appearing to inadvertently trounce the Tory government's pre-pandemic readiness.

The Culture minister also tried to claim that Johnson and his wife Carrie were not greeted with boos after they arrived at St Paul's Cathedral for the National Thanksgiving Service as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.