As rumors swirl that Ron DeSantis is gearing up to announce his intention to run for president, many are noticing the Florida governor has begun adopting a bunch of very Trump-like mannerisms.

DeSantis, 43, was elected governor of Florida in part thanks to Donald Trump's endorsement.

But as Trump has found himself at the center of the January 6th hearings and a financial investigation, DeSantis began moving as a potential independent candidate.

More people are agreeing that Trump will run in 2024 but it's unclear how Republicans will vote given Trump's recent track record. This is why DeSantis is shaping up to be a more viable candidate for the GOP.

But in order to win a presidential bid, DeSantis needs to appeal to Trump supporters. And it seems he's doing that by imitating aspects of the former president

Here are seven ways DeSantis seems to be channeling Trump.

1. Mean nicknames

Trump famously doled out nicknames to people while in office - both in a positive and negative way. In fact there's a Wikipedia page to keep track of all the nicknames Trump used.

He called Texas Senator Ted Cruz 'Beautiful Ted', President Joe Biden 'China Joe' and 'Sleepy Joe', Mike Bloomberg 'Mini Mike Bloomberg', and many more.

On Wednesday, DeSantis took a page from Trump's book while expressing his distain for Dr. Anthony Fauci calling him a "little elf."

"I know he says he's going to retire, someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac," DeSantis said.

2. Weird awkward stance

Sure, DeSantis can talk the talk but can he walk the walk? The answer is yes.

A photo taken of DeSantis at Turning Point’s Student Action Summit shows the Florida Governor standing with his arms hovering besides him and his body tilted forward- much like Trump.

3. Badly-fitted suits

Perhaps it's not the stance that makes DeSantis stand in a strange position but rather the suits he's wearing.

Like Trump, DeSantis seems to choose boxy suits that are both slightly too big for him and slightly too small.

It's unclear if DeSantis will adopt Trump's massive ties.

4. Palling around with election deniers

Where the two slightly differ is their publicly spoken opinions of the 2020 election. Whereas Trump perpetrated the lie that the election was stolen, DeSantis does not.



However, that doesn't mean DeSantis is not endorsing those who agreed with election denies, in fact it's just the opposite.

DeSantis has headlined campaigns for Kari Lake, Blake Masters, JD Vance, and Doug Mastriano - all people who have claimed Trump won the 2020 election and have been endorsed by Trump.

5. Random caps-lock

Famously, Trump randomly capitalizes non proper-noun words in statements, truths, and formally tweets.

Apparently he does this to emphasize some words according to Vox and now DeSantis is following suit.

Earlier in August, DeSantis tweeted scolding the FBI for raiding Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago and capitalized several words like "regime" and "republic".

6. Trumpy hand gestures

In October 2021 people began noticing DeSantis moved his hands in a very Trump-like fashion. Since then, the body language of the two has become more closely tied than ever.

The open hand moving horizontal when speaking, the pointer finger upright when emphasizing something, the waving of fingers - all of them markers of Trump's distinct speaking style.

7. Divisive shock-and-awe statements

What set Trump apart from other potential Republican candidates in 2016 was how polarizing he was and ultimately it got him elected.

DeSantis seems to be tapping into that strategy as he makes polarizing statements that right-wing voters can get behind.

He supports total gun control, opposes abortion, and opposes LGBTQ+ rights legislation. Famously he sent the US into a spiral after signing the 'Don't Say Gay' bill into Florida law earlier this year.

DeSantis' differences initially painted him as a moderate-right but as he begins implementing more Trumpisms into his political persona, he inches closer to the right.

