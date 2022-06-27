Sarah Huckabee Sanders has caused outrage online after she claimed "a kid in the womb" will be "as safe as they are in a classroom," if the constitutional right to an abortion (Roe v. Wade) was rolled back, in a resurfaced speech.

Last month, the former White House press secretary under Donald Trump won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election in a resounding win, with the former president backing her campaign.

As part of her victory speech on May 24, Huckabee Sanders mentioned her pro-life stance on abortion and pledged to fight against those rights.

"We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home—because every stage of life has value, no one greater than the other," she said.



Her comments happened to be made on the same day as the Uvalde school shooting at an elementary school where 19 children and two teachers were tragically killed.

This highlights just how unsafe American schools are as a result of gun violence, unlike what Huckabee Sanders claimed.

Many people were quick to point this out when the speech resurfaced and slammed Huckabee Sanders as "tone-deaf," "painfully stupid" and "disgusting."

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the 2018 Parkland shooting expressed his outrage at the 39-year-old's comments as told her "Sarah, your bulls*** is deadly to kids when they are born."

British journalist Emily Maitlis summed up her reaction with two words: "Oh man."

Political commentator, Keith Olbermann quipped: "This confirms the @gop IS in favor of abortion, provided it's done by AR-15."





Another political commentator, Wajahat Ali highlighted the grim statistics when it comes to massing shootings in the US: "Over 200 mass shootings in America this year. More than 2 dozen school shootings. 19 dead kids in Uvalde. Guns are the leading cause of death of kids in America."





Twitch streamer and political commentator, Hasan Piker pointed out the irony of Huckabee Sanders' comment, and tweeted: "Republicans aren't in favor of 1st trimester abortions but they love 30th trimester abortions."







Liverpool Echo's political editor, Liam Thorp described the speech as "The most painfully stupid thing you will hear today."









Since Huckabee Sanders' comments, the US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and rolled back the constitutional right to an abortion.

As a result, abortion rights are now a state-by-state issue and 13 states - including Arkansas have "trigger laws" in place in the circumstance if Roe v. Wade was overturned and now it has been, those states can ban abortion within the next 30 days, Washington Postreported.

