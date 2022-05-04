Terrifying moment abortion protestor scales 61-storey building with no ropes

An anti-abortion activist free-climbed San Francisco's Salesforce tower without ropes or a helmet to protest a specific abortion provider.

Maison Deschamps, 22, from Las Vegas, scaled the 61-storey building before being arrested by authorities.

The stunt came a day after a leaked draft opinion revealed that the US supreme court is set to overrule the landmark decision guaranteeing the right to an abortion.

But this isn't Deschamps' first stunt, he climbed the 600ft Aria hotel in August 2021 to protest Covid-19 rules.

