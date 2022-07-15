Suella Braverman was knocked out of the Tory leadership contest yesterday, and her reaction was pretty funny, to say the least.

Speaking to Sky News after failing to secure enough votes to make it to the top five, Braverman claimed it was all alright because she had support from her parliamentarians "in their hearts".

"Obviously it is disappointing to be knocked out of the contest to become the next prime minister," she said.

"But I must say I am absolutely blown away by the support that I got from lots of Members of Parliament, if not in their votes, then definitely in their hearts."

Clips of the interview circulated on social media and people thought it was pretty entertaining.

Here's a taste of some of the reaction:

Braverman may have not made it through to the next round of the contest but the five MPs who did were Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss.

They will face each other in a televised debate tonight at 7pm.

Because they got support from MPs in their votes, rather than their hearts...

