A supercut of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) telling the media she trusts Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to not overturn Roe v. Wade is going viral - because it's aged like milk.

Last week, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992). Of the six Justices who chose to overturn it were Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Both Kavanaugh and Gorsuch had told congresspeople in their Supreme Court nomination hearings they believed Roe v. Wade was precedent.

Senator Collins outwardly expressed her confidence in Kavanaugh during his 2018 hearings to uphold Roe as he said he believed the precedent was "settled" and voted to confirm him. The supercut features multiple videos of Collins advocating for him.

"Judge Kavanaugh is the first Supreme Court nominee to express the view that precedent is merely a practice and tradition, but rooted in Article III of our Constitution itself, I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh," Collins told fellow Senators in 2018.

Since the overturning of the nearly 40-year-long precedent, people have criticized Collins for her naivety.

"I could not vote for a judge that had demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade because it would indicate a lack of respect for precedent," Collins told 60 Minutes in 2018.

The supercut went viral on Twitter racking up nearly three million views following the Supreme Court's decision.

"Aged like milk in the sun," journalist Molly Jong-Fast wrote on Twitter.

"Imagine being this wrong and this sure of yourself. [Senator Collins] somehow has some serious white dude energy," a Twitter user quote-tweeted.

Following the Supreme Court's decision leak in early May, residents pleaded with Collins to pass legislation that would outlaw restrictions on abortions. A person, or persons, wrote in chalk outside the Senator's home to vote 'yes' on the Women's Health Protection Act to which the Senator called the police.

On Friday, the Senator released a statement saying the Supreme Court decision was "inconsistent" with what Kavanaugh and Gorsuch had told her.

"They both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon," Collins wrote in her statement.

Similar to Collins, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) had expressed his confidence in Kavanaugh and Gorsuch to uphold Roe v. Wade and voted to confirm both men. Last week, Manchin was criticized for saying he was "alarmed" that the two had voted to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion.

