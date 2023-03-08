The Tories' messaging on modern slavery couldn't be more confusing if it tried

A government graphic outlining its immigration clamp down has left many people scratching their heads.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak recently tweeted an infographic which read: "If you come to the UK illegally you will be DENIED access to the UK’s modern slavery system."
This is part of the government's new Illegal Migration Bill which wasannounced by Sunak at a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday (March 7) where he stood in front of a lectern adorned with the words "Stop the boats" and described the policy as "tough" but "necessary and fair".
In his tweet, Sunak listed what would happen to someone if they came into the UK illegally under the new law, saying: "You can’t claim asylum. You can’t benefit from our modern slavery protections. You can’t make spurious human rights claims. You can’t stay."
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
\u201cIf you come to the UK illegally: \n\n\u27a1\ufe0f You can\u2019t claim asylum \n\n\u27a1\ufe0f You can\u2019t benefit from our modern slavery protections \n\n\u27a1\ufe0f You can\u2019t make spurious human rights claims \n\n\u27a1\ufe0f You can\u2019t stay\u201d— Rishi Sunak (@Rishi Sunak) 1678210372
But judging by the response from Sunak's infographic, there was much confusion surrounding the messaging.
\u201cWhat does this even mean?? Do we want access to the UK slavery system?\u201d— Prof. Christina Pagel \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Prof. Christina Pagel \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1678259587
\u201cThere are political communication fails and then there\u2019s this\u2026 Unbelievable.\u201d— Paolo Gerbaudo (@Paolo Gerbaudo) 1678264282
\u201cThis graphic makes it sound as if we'll only let you become a slave if you come here legally\u201d— Michael Deacon (@Michael Deacon) 1678211216
\u201cIs this graphic boasting about the UK\u2019s modern slavery system? Like we have the best slaves?\u201d— Matt Green (@Matt Green) 1678215555
\u201cIf I am reading this poster correctly you can only enter the UK's 'modern slavery system' if you come here legally...\u201d— Fr Paul (@Fr Paul) 1678224276
\u201cCan someone figure out what he's trying to say here? Is he saying people who enter the UK illegally can be trafficked and the UK won't do anything about it? Or is he saying they can't own slaves but legal immigrants can? This is quite baffling.\u201d— David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@David "JoelKatz" Schwartz) 1678218191
\u201cThis is one of the most unintentionally baffling pieces of government comms I have ever seen\u201d— Jessica Elgot (@Jessica Elgot) 1678218490
\u201cthe graphic implies the UK is proud of having an active slavery system, is that on purpose.\u201d— Dr Fern Riddell (@Dr Fern Riddell) 1678217649
Aside from the confusion, many slammed the government's new policy describing it as "bleak," and "cruel".
\u201cThe government \u201ctackling trafficking\u201d by saying if you get people here they will have no protection from slavery\u201d— James Felton (@James Felton) 1678266896
\u201cA cruel government who aren't even pretending to have any ideas about improving anyone's life. So are focused on making it worse for others. British politics is bleak.\u201d— Colin Millar (@Colin Millar) 1678230615
\u201cIf you're kidnapped and brought to London to be kept as a slave, we will offer no legal protection at all.\n\nThat's literally Tory policy now.\n\nA reminder that Rishi Sunak promised "integrity at every level of government"\u201d— Russ Jones (@Russ Jones) 1678218047
\u201c\u201cWe won\u2019t protect you from modern slavery\u201d?\n\nWorld-leading, Global Britain has truly placed the bar very high indeed.\n\nWhatever happened to \u201cour standards will be higher than those of our European neighbours\u201d?\u201d— The Purple Pimpernel (@The Purple Pimpernel) 1678223318
The new law would stop people claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised routes such as on small boats for example, in a bid to stop Channel crossings.
Asylum seekers who arrive illegally would be detained for 28 days without bail or judicial review and will be will be removed - either to their country of origin or a "safe third country".
Those who come to the UK illegally will be "prevented from settling in the country and will face a permanent ban from returning".
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said the government's plan would push "the boundaries of international law" and that it could be "incompatible" with the European Convention on Human Rights.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.