The Tories' messaging on modern slavery couldn't be more confusing if it tried

A government graphic outlining its immigration clamp down has left many people scratching their heads.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak recently tweeted an infographic which read: "If you come to the UK illegally you will be DENIED access to the UK’s modern slavery system."

This is part of the government's new Illegal Migration Bill which wasannounced by Sunak at a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday (March 7) where he stood in front of a lectern adorned with the words "Stop the boats" and described the policy as "tough" but "necessary and fair".

In his tweet, Sunak listed what would happen to someone if they came into the UK illegally under the new law, saying: "You can’t claim asylum. You can’t benefit from our modern slavery protections. You can’t make spurious human rights claims. You can’t stay."

But judging by the response from Sunak's infographic, there was much confusion surrounding the messaging.















































Aside from the confusion, many slammed the government's new policy describing it as "bleak," and "cruel".

















The new law would stop people claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised routes such as on small boats for example, in a bid to stop Channel crossings.



Asylum seekers who arrive illegally would be detained for 28 days without bail or judicial review and will be will be removed - either to their country of origin or a "safe third country".

Those who come to the UK illegally will be "prevented from settling in the country and will face a permanent ban from returning".

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said the government's plan would push "the boundaries of international law" and that it could be "incompatible" with the European Convention on Human Rights.

