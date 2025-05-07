Trump didn't know Russia were banned from the World Cup

Donald Trump was caught off guard at the White House during a meeting of the World Cup task force on Wednesday (May 6) when a reporter asked for his stance on Russia being banned from competing.

Russia were banned from the World Cup in a series of global sporting sanctions back in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine.

The president said he didn't know that and turned to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who confirmed: “They are banned for the time being from playing but we hope that something happens and peace will happen and then Russia can be readmitted."

Trump claimed it could be a "good incentive" for peace.

Canada, Mexico and the United States will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

