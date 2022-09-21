Conspiracy theorists are trying to claim that Queen Elizabeth II knighted Donald Trump before her death and kept it a secret.

There have been all kinds of bonkers conspiracy theories perpetuated on the internet over recent days following the passing of the late monarch – but this is right up there with the hardest to believe.

A theory has been debunked (obviously) that claims the late monarch honoured former President Donald Trump in private.

Rumours began circulating in pockets of the internet over recent days, with some claiming that Trump himself posted an image outlining the theory on his Truth Social platform. It included a fake message attributed to Trump that read: "I never told anybody but she [Queen Elizabeth II] knighted me in private."



Trump met the Queen during his state visit in 2019 Dominic Lipinski- WPA Pool/Getty Images

However, the Associated Press has debunked the claim that Trump posted the image and circulated the theory, or ever made such a statement himself.

AP reported that a Trump spokesperson confirmed that the picture had been faked. The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine also found no evidence of the image appearing on Trump’s social media profiles.

There’s been all sorts of theories emerging after the Queen's death. In a recent post on Twitter, a QAnon Telegram channel shared utterly nonsensical comments involving Britain's new King and Trump.

It read: "King Charles III signs a proclamation stating that Donald Trump won the 2020 Presidential election and is the rightful President by law."

A clip has also resurfaced of the time Trump claimed Queen Elizabeth II had 'never had such a good time' sitting next to him at a banquet back in 2019. The dinner was the first official visit to the UK when Trump became president.

"They said they've never seen her have such a great time at a state dinner", he said in the Piers Morgan Uncensored interview. "I sat next to her and we talked the whole night."

He said they had 'great chemistry', in a tribute following her passing.

