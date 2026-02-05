Some disturbing lyrics from a Kid Rock song are going viral ahead of Turning Point USA ’s alternative Super Bowl halftime show.

On Sunday (8 February), to the disgust of MAGA supporters, Puerto Rican Grammy winner Bad Bunny will take the stage for his otherwise highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

In protest against Bad Bunny’s booking, Turning Point USA (an organisation founded by right-wing activist Charlie Kirk) has organised an alternative halftime show featuring Kid Rock, the headliner, as well as artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

But ahead of the show, some extremely questionable lyrics by American performer Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, have gone viral.

In his song 'Cool, Daddy Cool', Kid Rock says the lyrics.“Young ladies, young ladies, I like ‘em underage see, Some say that’s statutory.”

The track’s featured artist, Joe C., then says, “But I say it’s mandatory”.

The track featured on the soundtrack of the 2001 film Osmosis Jones.

In light of the DOJ’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal under the Donald Trump administration, the lyrics have gone viral.

“He’s right at home,” someone responded.

Someone else asked: “This the Maga halftime preference?? SMH.”

Another said: “The fact that this is real is so f**king diabolical.”

One person wrote: “Star of your wholesome, family-oriented alternative halftime show.”

Someone else claimed: “Birds of a feather…”

