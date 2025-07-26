Trump praised for simply carrying his own coat – and everyone’s making the same point

Donald Trump has been commended on social media for something as simple as carrying his own coat, and it’s got people asking – is there anything his supporters won’t praise him for?

A clip, originally posted in February, is being reshared online showing the president walking while carrying a coat. Despite it’s seemingly innocuous nature, it’s sparked quite a reaction on X/Twitter.

“Trump carrying his own coat through the White House.

“The definition of servant leadership,” one social media user wrote.

Responding to the post, another user wrote: “you never know what you gone see when you open twitter. For example here is a grown man completely in awe that another man is carrying a coat.”

The post has racked up more than 70,000 likes and thousands of replies.

People were quick to point out that Trump is being praised by his followers for the simplest of acts – from carrying a coat to walking up some stairs.

"The bar is that low lmao," another said.

One poked fun at the original video, writing: "I can't believe that Trump would put his own foot in FRONT of his other foot!!!”

"What!

"Carrying a coat? When did the US turn into North Korea," one more said.

Is there nothing Trump's supporters will praise him for?

It comes after Trump became the subject of the Season 27 premiere of South Park, with his character suing the residents of South Park for $5 billion following their protest at Jesus appearing in local schools.

The episode has sparked a huge reaction online - and people think they've spotted a hidden detail in the credits.

