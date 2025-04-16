Donald Trump reportedly booted Elon Musk out of a secret Pentagon briefing

President Donald Trump reportedly stopped his pal and right-hand man Elon Musk from attending a top-secret Pentagon meeting regarding China.

The Tesla CEO, and head of the Department of Government Efficiency, was due to attend a briefing on 21 March about military plans in the event of a war with China.

However Trump revoked the tech billionaire’s invocation when details of the meeting leaked to the media, Axios reports.

“What the f--- is Elon doing there? Make sure he doesn’t go,” Trump reportedly said, according to a top official who spoke to the publication.

A Pentagon meeting happened that day, with Musk and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, however China was not discussed.

On 20 March, The New York Times reported that the meeting was set to happen, but Trump dismissed the story as “fake news” on his platform, Truth Social.

“They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential ‘war with China,’” Trump wrote. “How ridiculous? China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!”

Trump tried to explain why Musk should not be briefed on matters concerning China.

Speaking with reporters on 21 March, Trump said plans for a possible war with China should not be shared with Musk because of the latter’s business interests. He rejected reports that Musk would be briefed on how the US would respond, saying: “Elon has businesses in China. And he would be susceptible, perhaps, to that.”

Commentators called Trump’s comments an unusual acknowledgement of concerns regarding Musk balancing his responsibilities for his businesses and the government.

Indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.



