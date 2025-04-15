Donald Trump wants to deport 'home grown' US criminals to El Salvador

Donald Trump says he'd like to deport "homegrown" American criminals to prisons in El Salvador during a press conference with their President, Nayib Bukele, on Monday (April 14).

El Salvador continues to jail immigrants deported from the United States in their notorious prison complex despite reports of abuse, torture and lack of medical attention.

Trump declared "I'm all for it" after asking Bukele if he could build more prisons to get as many criminals out of the US as possible.

He went on to say that along with Attorney General Pam Bondi, he is looking at ways to deport incarcerated American citizens out of the country.

